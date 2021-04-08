CV Kumar to produce and direct Maayavan 2

New age film producer CV Kumar had made his debut as a director with the sci-fi film Maayavan , the most expensive project of his production house. But unfortunately, the film bombed at the box office despite earning positive reviews from critics.

The film later earned positive reviews from the audiences after its TV and OTT premiere. Now, Kumar's Thirukumaran Entertainment has announced that he will be directing the sequel to Maayavan.

"We are happy to land upon our favourite ground of #Maayavan. It’s the unconditional appreciation and support of audiences that prompted us for this big new attempt of getting Maayavan sequel as #MaayavanReloaded.Further Updates On #April14 ", tweeted Thirukumaran Entertainment.

The first part of the film had Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, and Daniel Balaji in the lead roles