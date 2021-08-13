CV Kumar's 'Kottravai The Legacy' teaser hits one million views

Produced by CV Kumar's Thirukumaran Entertainment, the film has Rajesh Kanagasabai, Chandhana Raj, Subhiksha, Gaurav Narayanan, Anupama Kumar, Pawan, Vela Ramamoorthi, and Shobana Pranesh in pivotal characters.

Popular film producer turned director CV Kumar's Kottravai The Legacy is making the right noise on the internet as the teaser crossed more than one million views on YouTube.

Written and directed by CV Kumar, Prakash Rudra is cranking the camera for the film, Ghibran is composing the music, and Ignatious Aswin is taking care of the cuts.

The teaser promises that the film would be an ambitious fictional take on Tamil Nadu's ancient kings and their treasure.

Watch the teaser here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMc3lQKQHdw

If all goes well, the film will hit the screens by the end of this year.

