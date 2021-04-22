CWC star Shivangi signs Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Article 15' remake!

Shivangi had grabbed everyone's attention with her singing prowess in Super Singer. But she rose to fame only with the second season of Cooku With Comali. Now, Shivangi is getting a lot of offers in Tamil cinema.

Yes, Shivangi already plays an important role in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming college-based comedy action entertainer Don. The latest update is that Shivangi has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Bollywood film Article 15.

Produced by Rahul's Romeo Pictures and to be presented by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee studios, Arunraja Kamaraj of Kanaa fame is directing the film. Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the lead role in the remake.