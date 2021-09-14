Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis join 'Luther' movie for Netflix

Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Actors Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis will star alongside Idris Elba in the Netflix feature film instalment of 'Luther', continuing the story of the acclaimed crime series.

Netflix is making the feature in association with the BBC, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Neil Cross, who created and wrote the series, penned the script. Jamie Payne, who directed the last season that consisted of four episodes is helming the feature that begins shooting in November.