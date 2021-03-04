Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon Levitt set to star in live-action 'Pinocchio' movie

Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): Hollywood stars Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have been tapped to play Disney icons, the Blue Fairy and Jiminy Cricket in the feature project that is being directed by Robert Zemeckis.



According to Variety, the duo will be joining the other castmates, which include, Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Luke Evans as The Coachman. The project is going to be Disney's live-action retelling of 'Pinocchio'.

In addition, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who previously starred in 'Flora and Ulysses', will voice Pinocchio, the puppet who dreamed of becoming a real boy, with Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of Honest John and Lorraine Bracco as the voice of Sofia the Seagull, a new character.

Raiding the Disney archives and remaking animated classics as live-action productions have been commercially fruitful for the company. It has helped Disney in producing blockbuster re-imaginings of 'Aladdin', 'The Lion King', 'Cinderella', and 'Beauty and the Beast'.

As per Variety, the film will be directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz. Production will begin this month in the UK and the film will debut on Disney Plus, the company's own streaming service. Andrew Miano and Weitz are producing through their company Depth of Field along with Zemeckis's Imagemovers. (ANI)

