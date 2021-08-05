D44 cast and crew revealed, title announcement today!

Sun Pictures, the producers of Dhanush's upcoming film with Mithran Jawahar have announced the cast and crew of their project on Wednesday.
Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, and Priya Bhavani Shankar are playing the three female leads in the yet-untitled film. Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja are essaying pivotal characters.
After a long gap, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Dhanush in this film. Sources say that Dhanush has penned the script and asked Mithran to direct the biggie as the actor believes in the director due to their previous collaborations likeYaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthama Puthiran.
The title of the film will be out today evening at 6 pm by Sun Pictures. The shoot of this family entertainer will also begin today with an auspicious pooja event.