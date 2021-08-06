D44 is 'Thiruchitrambalam'!

Thiruchitrambalam is the title of Dhanush's new film with Mithran Jawahar. From the motion poster, we guess that the film could be on whom Dhanush going to marry among Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The music of Anirudh hints at an auspicious wedding.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja are playing pivotal characters in Thiruchitrambalam.