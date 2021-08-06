D44 is 'Thiruchitrambalam'!

Thiruchitrambalam is the title of Dhanush's new film with Mithran Jawahar. From the motion poster, we guess that the film could be on whom Dhanush going to marry among Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The music of Anirudh hints at an auspicious wedding.
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja are playing pivotal characters in Thiruchitrambalam.
After a long gap, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this family entertainer. Sources tell us that Dhanush himself has penned the script of the film, Om Prakash cranks the camera, and GK Prasanna will take care of the cuts.
The shoot of the film has commenced today in Chennai.