Daakko Daakko Meka from Pushpa: Wild and exciting

Allu Arjun and director Sukumar’s third collaboration is ‘Pushpa The Rise,’ which is generating all the hype. Further adding the buzz, the first song is out. The lyrical video of the first song goes with the lyrics – “Daakko Daakko Meka Pullochhi Korukuddi Peeka.”
The song came out in all five languages the film is getting released. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song is written by Chandrabose and sung by Sivam. The lyric video also has visuals from the song with Allu Arjun in his massy getup moving his shoulders differently.
The song depicts the theme of the film and the characterization of Allu Arjun. The lyrics say hunger and power are the cause for all the mayhem in society. A goat eats the leaves, and a tiger swallows the goat. Likewise, those who have power rule the land. A stick teaches more than the word, says Pushpa. The lyrics are evocative, and the picturization is wild.
The song has the mark of Sukumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa The Rise’ is slated to hit the screens this Christmas.
