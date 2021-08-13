Daakko Daakko Meka from Pushpa: Wild and exciting

Allu Arjun and director Sukumar’s third collaboration is ‘Pushpa The Rise,’ which is generating all the hype. Further adding the buzz, the first song is out. The lyrical video of the first song goes with the lyrics – “Daakko Daakko Meka Pullochhi Korukuddi Peeka.”

The song came out in all five languages the film is getting released. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song is written by Chandrabose and sung by Sivam. The lyric video also has visuals from the song with Allu Arjun in his massy getup moving his shoulders differently.