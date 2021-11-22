Daali Dhananjay's 'Badava Rascal' to hit screens on Christmas eve

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (IANS) Popular Kannada actor Daali Dhananjay's new film 'Badava Rascal' is scheduled to be released on Christmas eve on December 24.

'Badava Rascal' has generated a lot of expectations from fans and film buffs. Dhananjay has already stated that it is his most expected movie and he invested everything that he earned till date into this venture.