DaBaby returns to Rolling Loud stage months after making homophobic comments

As per People magazine, during 50 Cent's performance at Rolling Loud New York on Thursday, the 46-year-old rapper announced that DaBaby would be joining him on stage as a special guest performer."@Rollingloud WHAT UP ? THE #LIVESHOWKILLA BACK," the 29-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram, posting footage of himself diving off of the stage to crowd surf.The 'Suge' rapper also shared a photo of him with 50 Cent, thanking his friend for the invite. "@50cent brought the #LiveShowKilla out to FLIP SHIT UPSIDE DOWN at @rollingloud tonight. Preciate you always bruh."According to TMZ, Rolling Loud organisers approved DaBaby's appearance in advance.DaBaby's return to the popular festival comes after his controversial performance at Rolling Loud Miami in July, where he told the crowd, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up."At the time, the rapper also said, "Ladies, if your p---- smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d--- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."His comments were immediately criticised, and stars like Madonna, Elton John and his 'Levitating' collaborator Dua Lipa condemned his derogatory remarks.The six-time Grammy nominee was then disinvited from performing at a slew of music festivals, from Lollapalooza in Chicago to the Governors Ball in New York City.In his initial statement on his remarks, DaBaby apologised for spreading misinformation about HIV and members of the LGBTQ+ community."Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," he wrote on Instagram in August."As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging," he added."I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received," he continued."I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important," he further said. (ANI)