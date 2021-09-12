DaBaby's single 'Lonely' about his brother's suicide

New York, Sep 12 (IANS) Nearly a year after his older brother Glenn Johnson died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, DaBaby released the introspective Lil Wayne collaboration 'Lonely' on which he appears to address the incident, as well as his feelings about being an outcast in the music industry.

"As if I got a reason to act like I'm lonely/ I saw my big brother laid out with his brains blown out/It's been catchin' up on me/S, how would you act if your bro took his life?/ And you know that you rappin' like all of these n----s/ And you don't even trap and you livin' your life," he raps on the second verse of the mid-tempo tune on which he sings 'Lonely, lonely baby' on the chorus, according to Billboard.com.

The opening verse of 'Lonely' sounds like a reaction to the backlash the North Carolina rapper faced following the Rolling Loud rant, in which aggrieved-sounding DaBaby raps, "D---, look at what happened to hip-hop/ He at the GRAMMYs and still got that s--- cocked/ Pull out the camera with me and my b---- out/ And take a picture, ain't a hatin' n---a in the world out here f---in' with big John/ Knock his brains out if he got it on his mind."

The American rapper rose to mainstream prominence in 2019 with his debut studio album 'Baby on Baby' that peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200.

While his second album, 'Kirk' was released in the same year, followed by his third album, 'Blame It on Baby' which became his second consecutive number-one album in the US. The album included his highest-charting song, 'Rockstar', which spent seven non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

