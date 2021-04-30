Dadasaheb Phalke's 'quest for making a film' intrigues Rashmi Agdekar

Rashmi pointed out how Phalke had cast an actress in the lead role back in the day when it was taboo for women to act and men would enact female characters on screen.

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) On the occasion of Dadasaheb Phalke's birth anniversary on Friday, actress Rashmi Agdekar paid tribute to the man who is regarded as Father of Indian Cinema, and noted how Phalke's cinematic vision was way ahead of its time.

"I was so intrigued by his quest for making a film. We will forever be grateful to him for not just introducing films in India, but also for casting an actress in a lead part at a time when acting was a taboo for women," she said.

Rashmi says she was interested in Phalke's work since her days as a youngster. She recalls her trips as a child to the Dadasaheb Phalke Museum in Nashik.

"My birthplace is Nashik. I remember my parents taking me to the Dadasaheb Phalke Museum when I was very young," says Rashmi, has appeared in web series such as "Dev DD" and "Rasbhari", and the film "Andhadhun".

Dhundiraj Govind Phalke was born on April 30, 1870, in Trimbak. Widely known as Dadasaheb Phalke, his debut film, "Raja Harishchandra" (1913), was India's first full-length feature film. In a career of 19 years, Phalke made 95 feature films and 27 short films. His notable works include "Mohini Bhasmasur" (1913), "Satyavan Savitri" (1914), "Lanka Dahan" (1917) and "Kaliya Mardan" (1919).

