Daily Covid caseload nearly doubles in Gujarat to 394

Gandhinagar, Dec 28 (IANS) Gujarat reported 394 fresh Covid cases and one death on Tuesday against 34 recoveries, after reporting 204 cases a day before, state health department data showed.

The number of active cases also mounted to 1,420 on Tuesday, as compared to Monday's 1,086.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, Ahmedabad led the chart with 182 cases, followed by Surat (61), Rajkot (37), Vadodara (35), Gandhinagar (10), Jamnagar (7), and Junagadh and Bhavnagar (2 each).