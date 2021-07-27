Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin enjoying vacation in Spain

Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are spending some downtime in Spain. The Hollywood star and the 'Coldplay' frontman were recently spotted together in Palma de Mallorca, a resort city that's located on the south coast of Mallorca, Balearic Islands.



According to Fox News, at the popular Mediterranean destination, Johnson and Martin opted for a dinghy ride in the Bay of Palma.

While Johnson sported an airy patterned green top and shorts with slingback oxford shoes, a tote bag, snapback and oversized sunglasses. Martin, on the other hand, wore a matching black top and shorts set along with a Life Rolls On trucker hat and blue tote.

When the star couple stepped off the dinghy, photographers at the scene reported that Johnson and Martin strolled through the rest of town arm-in-arm.

Fans had first noticed Johnson and Martin were a potential item in October 2017, when the pair were seen getting sushi together, according to Fox News.

A month later, their relationship was almost confirmed when the 'Fifty Shades' actor was spotted at a Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Since then, the couple has been seen together on multiple occasions.

In December 2020, eagle-eyed fans questioned whether Johnson was engaged when she began wearing an emerald ring on her left hand. The couple did not comment on the ring, but Fox News reports they did move into a USD 12.5 million mansion together in Malibu a month later.

Before Martin began dating Johnson, he parted ways with his former wife Gwyneth Paltrow, which Paltrow notably said was a "conscious uncoupling."

Martin and Paltrow are parents to 17-year-old Apple Martin and 15-year-old Moses Martin. The 'Iron Man' actor has even gone on the record saying she adores Johnson and has vacationed with the young star and her ex, along with her new husband Brad Falchuk, who she married in 2018. (ANI)