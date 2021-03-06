Dalai Lama takes first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Dharamsala, March 6 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who is revered as a 'living god', on Saturday took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in a state-run hospital near his residence here in Himachal Pradesh, doctors said.

After getting the jab, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate thanked the Central and the state governments for facilitating him to get the jab at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala.