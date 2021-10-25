Daler Mehndi out with his new track 'Rola Pe Gaya'

Talking about the song, Daler Mehndi said: "I am excited for the song, which is full of fun and dance and I am sure this song is going to be a hit at all wedding occasions."

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi has come out with a new track, 'Rola Pe Gaya' for the movie 'Hum Do Humare Do' composed by the musician duo Sachin-Jigar.

He has given dance numbers 'Dardi Rab Rab', 'Kala Kauwa Kaat Khayega', 'Balle Balle', 'Tunak Tunak' to his latest single 'Aao ji', which is a Rajasthani folk song.

He further added about working experience with composer Sachin-Jigar and said: "I have worked with the musical duo Sachin-Jigar earlier and am happy to associate with them again for this song."

"Not just this, I was looking forward to doing a dance track with them, and immediately they approached me with another dance song for this film. My excitement for this dance song is on another level as I am doing a dance number almost after a decade. It was a fun recording session and a bonding like family with the director of the film Abhishek Jain and Sachin who flew down to Delhi to my home studios," he concluded.

--IANS

ila/kr