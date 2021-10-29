Daler Mehndi, Rekha Bhardwaj, 'Tabbar' cast on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Singers Daler Mehndi and Rekha Bhardwaj will be seen performing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. They are going to appear as celebrity guests along with the entire cast and the director of web series 'Tabbar'.

This Hindi-Punjabi series is directed by Ajitpal Singh and produced by Ajay G. Rai. Supriya Pathak, Pavan Malhotra, Kanwaljit Singh and Ranvir Shorey are in the lead roles.