Daler Mehndi's special gift to Mame Khan's daughter on her wedding

Jaipur, Aug 9 (IANS) Indi-pop star Daler Mehndi gifted first ever Rajasthani song "Aao Ji" as a special gift to Rajasthan folk singer Mame Khan's daughter on her wedding.

Daler Mehendi was at Khan's daughter's wedding on Sunday that was solemnised in a village and gifted the unique gift of the welcome song to the new bride.