Dan + Shay to drop new album 'Good Things' next month

Produced by Smyers, the LP will feature 12 songs with "no shortage of surprises," according to a press release, reported People magazine.Dan + Shay also dropped a new single of the same name and an accompanying music video."We poured every bit of our hearts into this project and have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives. can't wait for it to be yours so soon," they said in a post celebrating the LP's upcoming release.Both artists commented on the post with their own special messages for fans."I'M VERY HAPPY," Mooney wrote."I HOPE YOU THINK GOOD THINGS," added Smyers.This is the first album Dan + Shay will release since their self-titled album launched them to country music prominence in 2018. Before then, they had dropped 'Where It All Began' in 2014 and 'Obsessed' in 2016.Mooney and Smyers first teased fans about 'Good Things' on social media earlier this month: "just finished our best album yet," they wrote. The post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes across their various social media platforms."I'VE NEVER BEEN MORE EXCITED ABOUT ANYTHING IN MY ENTIRE LIFE I CAN'T WAIT FOR Y'ALL TO HEAR THIS," Smyers commented on the group's Instagram post one week before Thursday's single premiere."SOMETIMES I SCREAM IN THE SHOWER WHEN I THINK ABOUT HOW EXCITED I AM," Mooney added.In February, Dan + Shay released their first single of the year entitled 'Glad You Exist', which will also be featured on the album. The upbeat pop-infused track offered fans positive lyrics and an optimistic tone.The two called it "more than just a song" on Instagram."It's a message of gratitude and hope. A message to everyone in our lives: our fans, our friends, our families, to remind them all how grateful we are to be on the planet at the same time," they wrote.They added, "It's truly remarkable when you think about it. We've spent the majority of the past year, like many others, searching for answers and a sense of normalcy, but finding comfort in memories of better days (that we all know will return soon).""Concerts, bonfires, road trips with friends, even the simple things like date night at a restaurant, or beers at a bar during a football game," they further said."This song has taken on a new meaning not being able to see our loved ones in person, but throughout history, music has always had a special way of bringing people together, even when we are furthest apart," they concluded.This spring, Dan + Shay added two more awards to their trophy case. They received a Grammy for best country duo/group performance for their song '10,000 Hours' with Justin Bieber in March and the Academy of Country Music award for duo of the year in April.This was their third consecutive win in both categories. (ANI)