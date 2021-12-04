Dan Levy gives update on making a 'Schitt's Creek' movie

"There's no update on a Schitt's Creek movie," Levy exclusively told Us Weekly while attending Glenn Close and Bring Change to Mind's annual 'Revels & Revelations' Gala on Thursday.While there's nothing presently in the works, Levy teased what it would take to get a project on the table."A really good idea, and until that happens, we're leaving it as is," he told Us Weekly during the mental health event in New York City."But the book [Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek] was good, and the book was something that I spent a really long time on. So until that happens, if that happens, there's a wonderful book that people could pick up," Levy added.During the City Winery-held gala, Dan and his father Eugene Levy accepted the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award, presented by Zak and Zelda Williams -- the 'Happiest Season' actor couldn't help but gush over his former costars."The cast of that show is like a second family to me," Levy explained, noting that he talks "to them almost every day."Following the Emmy-winning series six-season run, the cast has been outspoken about returning to the lives of the Rose family for one last hoorah, including the 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' alum's father and costar."The idea of working with these people again is still something that is kind of at the front of our brains," Eugene previously noted during a November 2020 interview with Fox 5 New York."We've never ruled out the possibility that, you know, we could come back in some form, be it a movie or another Christmas thing or who knows? But nothing has been ruled out, believe me. The opportunity to work with everybody again would be fantastic, because it was the best six years of my life, no question," he added.However, at the time, the 'Serendipity' actor previously thought they concluded the comedy series in the right way."We've said, and Daniel has said too, that we ended the show when we thought the show should have ended. It was the right time to end it," he explained at the time."All the stories kind of resolved themselves in as natural a way as you could, and there was no point in really extending it," he added.Dan's sister, Sarah Levy, also weighed in on the chance to return to her role of Twyla in a potential film."I wouldn't put it past [Dan] for a second. I have all the hope in the world that there will be a movie," the 'SurrealEstate' actor exclusively told Us Weekly in July."I think we'd all just drop every project we were on just to get a chance to work together again. We just love each other so much and have kind of experienced this just incredible experience over the past six years together, seeing how the show has really taken off and affected so many people around the world. And I think through that, we're all kind of tied together forever in a way, but we would in a heartbeat do it," the actor added.After six seasons on Pop TV, the Emmy-winning series concluded in April 2020 when Murphy's Alexis moved to New York City to launch a public relations career while her brother David (who wed Noah Reid's Patrick) stayed in town to run their Rose Apothecary store.Then, proud parents Johnny and Moira (Eugene and Catherine O'Hara, respectively) returned to Los Angeles to debut a Rosebud Motel franchise. (ANI)