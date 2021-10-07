Daniel Craig receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Daniel, whose tenure as 007 came to an end with the latest film 'No Time to Die', is the 2,704th celebrity to receive a star on the coveted Walk of Fame -- right next to legendary Bond actor Roger Moore.The 53-year-old received the star in the company of his 'No Time to Die' team members including Rami Malek on Wednesday night, reported Variety."I never thought I'd hear myself saying this, but it's an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood," Daniel said in his acceptance speech.During the event, Rami Malek had paid tribute to Daniel by heaping praises on him."If you are lucky enough to play a bad guy, you would better make sure the good guy is legendary. And this good guy is the best," Rami Malek said.For the special occasion, Daniel chose to wear a grey suit. He even posed for shutterbugs and flaunted the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (ANI)