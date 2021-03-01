Daniel Kaluuya wins first ever Golden Globe

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): British actor Daniel Kaluuya took home the Golden Globe 2021 for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture, for his performance in the 'Judas and the Black Messiah'.



John Boyega also won a Golden Globe this year for his performance in the TV Show 'Small Axe'. He won the award in the category o Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role.

'Judas and the Black Messiah' is an American biographical drama movie about the betrayal of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s Chicago, at the hands of William O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), an FBI informant.

Kaluuya essayed the role of Fred Hampton in the movie. Judas and the Black Messiah gained two nominations in this year's Golden Globes -- Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for leading film 'Mank' (six nominations) and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown' (also six nominations).

Mank and The Crown have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has also been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series. (ANI)

