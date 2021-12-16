Danish Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-19

Copenhagen, Dec 16 (IANS) Denmark's Crown Princess Mary tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from Kongehuset, the Danish Royal House.

"No infection has been found in others in the family," said the press release on Wednesday.

The Crown Princess, the wife of Prince Frederik, heir to the Danish throne, is reportedly being held in isolation at Frederik VIII's Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen "until it is safe to resume solitary confinement in accordance with current guidelines."