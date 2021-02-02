Danish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Danish singer-songwriter Hasan Shah made his debut in the Indian non-film music scene with the song Hawa on Tuesday.

The music video of the song features Hasan with model Dunia Shagiwal. Composed and sung by Hasan Shah, the song has lyrics by Hasan and Ramses.

Hawa is pitched as a groovy, fun-filled take on the idea that life is too short to hold onto toxic relationships. The music video shows a helpless boyfriend trying to get away from his obsessive girlfriend, and getting caught in hilarious situations.