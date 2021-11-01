Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa makes action packed debut in first trailer of 'Squad'

Produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment, 'Squad' directed by Nilesh Sahay is slated to also be the debut film for Malvika Raaj, who had played the role of young Kareena Kapoor in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.The almost 3-minute long trailer sets the premise around the battle between Special Forces of different nations, with a little girl (Dishita Jain) at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life. Rinzing, who is part of the Indian special force, is tasked to rescue the little girl before she can be found by other nations.Featuring high-scale, high-octane and high-magnitude action sequences, the trailer shows glimpses of the incredible action sequences, which involved MIG 8, helicopter chases and 400 soldiers in an intense climax scene. It also portrays the emotional bond between Rinzing and the child artist, Dishita.Talking about the movie, Nilesh shared, "After so many challenges due to the pandemic, our labour of love is finally ready. It's a film made with a lot of passion and the hard work that has gone into creating the thrilling action sequences is there for everyone to see. I would like to see people giving their love to Rinzing, Malvika, the cute child artist and the whole team that has given their blood and sweat for the film."Adding to this Rinzing said, "There is a lot of excitement to see how people would respond to the film and I really hope that they watch it on ZEE5 and like it. I have personally learnt a lot through the journey of 'Squad', and it has been an enriching experience."The action sequences in 'Squad' have been choreographed by the international stunt coordinator, Kier Beck who is known for his work on 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.Malvika spoke about her action-packed role and shared, "I never knew I had so much of strength when I was told the film will involve me doing a lot of action with Rinzing. But Nilesh really believed in us more than we believed in ourselves and that really helped. I hope people would give me as much love as they gave me for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' back then."Actor Pooja Batra, who is also part of the cast and will be returning to films after a long hiatus said, "Beyond excited for my next release Squad. I have done a movie after so long and I can't wait for everyone to see me in it. Everyone in the movie is top shelf and have done such an amazing job especially my director Nilesh Sahay".Apart from Rinzing, Malvika, Pooja and Dishita, 'Squad', also stars Mohan Kapur and Amit Gaur. The film will exclusively stream on ZEE5 from November 12, 2021. (ANI)