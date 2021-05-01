Danny Huston: I fell into acting

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) Actor-director Danny Huston says he would have wanted to direct more films, but could never really make a name for himself behind the camera. That was when friends started offering him acting roles, and he started accepting these.

"I started off as a director. I just sort of fell into acting because I wasn't able to get my directing projects off the ground and friends started casting me in their films out of the kindness of their hearts," said late legendary filmmaker John Huston's son Danny, according to contactmusic.com.