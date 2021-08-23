Darshan enjoys creating indie music as he feels connected to it

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Singer Darshan Raval, who has belted out hits such as 'Chogada', 'Tere Naal' and 'Aa Jaana', enjoys creating independent music as he says he is more connected to the numbers.

However, he would also love lending his voice to an actor.

"My love is for my own independent songs but I would also love to give my voice to an actor if the song fits well in my voice," Darshan said in an exclusive chat with IANS.