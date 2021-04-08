Darshan Raval, Tulsi Kumar unite for new single 'Is qadar'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Singers Darshan Raval teams up with Tulsi Kumar again for a new romantic single, "Is qadar'. This is their second track after "Tere naal". The song, released on Thursday, is composed by Sachet-Parampara on lyrics by Sayeed Qadri.

"Is Qadar has everything that makes it a perfect love song. The soulful music by Sachet-Parampara and soothing words by Quadri sahab -- it was what made this song a perfect one for Tulsi and my collaboration. Shooting for the video was fun and the off-screen fun and ease has been beautifully captured on screen," said Darshan, about the music video, shot in Shimla by Arvindr Khaira.