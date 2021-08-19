Darshan Raval's 'Shershaah' number now an OST video

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) As the song video 'Kabhii Tumhhe' of the recent film 'Shershaah' releases, Darshan Raval, who lent his voice for the song, expresses his gratitude to be part of a Bollywood OST video for the first time.

Darshan Raval, on his part, said, "Kabhii Tumhhe is not just a song, it's an emotion. This track about true love, longing, separation and the promise of being there for each other for not just this but the next few lifetimes makes you emotional.