Darshana.. the first song from 'Hridayam' is superb

The first song from Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam has been released.

Hridayam is being written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, with Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the main cast.

Darshana, the maiden release from Hridayam, features Pranav and Darshana Rajendran. The music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Lyrics is by Arun Alat. The singers are Hesham Abdul Wahab and Darshana Rajendran. The song has got a rousing welcome already.