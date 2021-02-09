Daughter Krishna directs Vikram Bhatt's Maaya 4, shoot starts on Feb 10

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) The fourth season of Vikram Bhatt's web series franchise Maaya is all set to go on floors on Wednesday. Directed by Vikram's daughter Krishna Bhatt, the upcoming season features Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra, and Aindrita Ray in key roles.

"Direction is one thing which I always wanted to do. The cherry on top is we are ready with Maaya 4 to roll. I am really excited to work with the most talented actors like Rohit, Aindrita, and Pawan," said Krishna.