David Eigenberg teases possible return for 'Sex and the City' reboot

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): While fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming HBO Max 'Sex and the City' revival, they can't help but wonder if actor David Eigenberg is reprising his role for the upcoming series. And the star finally has an answer!



The actor weighed in on whether he would join the reboot after playing Cynthia Nixon's (Miranda Hobbs) longtime love and partner on 'Sex and the City', reported E! News.

Eigenberg shared that he has been asked to appear on the highly-anticipated SATC reboot.

"I'm pretty sure. They have called me," Eigenberg said exclusively on this morning's episode of E! News' Daily Pop.

He added, "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

Eigenberg's exciting news comes after several other iconic 'Sex and the City' men weighed in on returning for the reboot.

Just last week, actor Justin Theroux, who portrayed one of Carrie Bradshaw's boyfriends, told E! News exclusively, "Yeah, of course I would love to. If they wanted to have me, I'd do Sex and The City again."

Theroux joked though that he still has, "no email from Sarah Jessica Parker."

Chris Noth, who married Parker's character in the films, recently responded to reports he won't appear in the reboot. Replying to a fan on social media who was heartbroken about his absence, he wrote, "Everything changes--including announcements in the rags."

'Sex and the City' ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and led to two spinoff films in 2008 and 2010. Parker starred alongside Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) in the series and subsequent movies.

It was announced in January that a revival series, titled 'And Just Like That', is in the works at HBO Max. Cattrall, who has a complicated history with Parker, is the only original star who has chosen not to return for the reboot.

The upcoming series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and is set to begin production in New York City in late spring. No release date for the show has been announced yet. (ANI)

