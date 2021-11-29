David Tenant's 'Around the World in 80 Days' set for Season 2

According to variety.com, Tenant is almost certain to reprise his role as adventurer Phileas Fogg for Season 2.

Los Angeles, Nov 29 (IANS) Scottish actor David Tenant's upcoming series 'Around the World in 80 Days' has not yet hit screens but the makers have already greenlit a second season, with Ashley Pharoah returning as showrunner.

He stars alongside Ibrahim Koma as Passepartout and Leonie Benesch as Abigail.

Production companies Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment confirmed the series will return for another season as well as unveiling another Jules Verne adaptation 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth', with Pharoah also on board as showrunner.

'Journey to the Centre of the Earth' tells the story of geology professor Professor Lidenbrock who mounts an expedition to the earth's core in a bid to unlock the secrets of humanity and its future. Casting has not yet been revealed.

Simon Crawford Collins will produce both series.

"We have loved working on the sequel to 'Around the World in 80 Days' and now we are excited to also bring Ashley's trademark blend of humour and emotion to 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth,'" said Crawford Collins in a statement.

Collins added: "Ashley has developed an ensemble of exciting new and updated characters to bring a fresh and modern take to another of Jules Verne's beloved novels."

