Daytime Emmys 2021: Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill get honoured, here's the complete list of winners

According to Variety, Nyong'o won in the category of Outstanding Limited Performance In a Children's Program, with her turn as 'The Storyteller' in Netflix's 'Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices'.
Meanwhile, Hamill dominated the category of Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. He was recognized for his performance as Vuli in the Disney Channel series 'Elena of Avalor'.
This Saturday's Emmys telecast was hosted by singer, singer, songwriter, director and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress Raven-Symone, a previous Daytime Emmy nominee. The 'Raven's Home' actor was joined by guest presenter and Odd Squad star Millie Davis.
She asked winners questions following their acceptance speech, ranging from where actors drew inspiration for their roles to differences in decision-making based on working with children instead of adults. Here is the complete list of winners.Outstanding Children's Animated Series
Hilda (Netflix)Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series
Paddington (Nickelodeon)Outstanding Educational and Informational Series
PBS Kids Talk About (PBS)Outstanding Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)Outstanding Short Form Children's Program
Girls Voices Now (Here TV)Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)Younger Performer in a Children's Program
Sophie Grace, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)Principal Performance in a Children's Program
Jace Chapman, The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)Limited Performance in a Children's Program
Lupita Nyongo, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black voices (Netflix)Performer in a Daytime Animated Program
Parker Simmons (as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns and Guard), Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network)Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Mark Hamill (as Vuli), Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)Writing Team for a Daytime Animated Program
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)Writing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program
Paddington (Nickelodeon)Directing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program
Sesame Street (HBO)Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program
Baba YogaDirecting Team for a Preschool Animated Program
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)Voice Directing for a Daytime Animated Series
Animaniacs (Hulu)Casting for a Daytime Animated Program
Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)Casting for a Live-Action Children's Program
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Dragon Rescue Riders (Netflix)Music Direction and Composition for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program
Tom and Jerry (Boomerang)Original Song for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program
"Suffragette City," Animaniacs (Hulu)Individual Achievement in Animation -- Background Design
Mike Dutton (set designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)Individual Achievement in Animation - Character Design
Kal Athannassov (art director), Baba YagaIndividual Achievement in Animation - Character Animation
Anne Moth (3D animator), Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)Individual Achievement in Animation - Production Design
Chris Sasaki (production designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)Individual Achievement in Animation - Storyboard (TIE)
Karl Hadrika (storyboard artist), Animaniacs (Hulu)
Zesung Kang (2D animator), Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)Editing for a Daytime Animated Program (TIE)
Animaniacs (Hulu)
Hilda (Netflix)Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Stillwater (Apple TV+)Main Title for a Daytime Animated Program
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)
As per Variety, the first batch of the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards was handed out in 41 categories, on June 25. With the second batch completed, an additional award show focused on Lifestyle Programming, will be presented on Sunday. (ANI)