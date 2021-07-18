Daytime Emmys 2021: Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill get honoured, here's the complete list of winners

According to Variety, Nyong'o won in the category of Outstanding Limited Performance In a Children's Program, with her turn as 'The Storyteller' in Netflix's 'Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices'.Meanwhile, Hamill dominated the category of Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. He was recognized for his performance as Vuli in the Disney Channel series 'Elena of Avalor'.This Saturday's Emmys telecast was hosted by singer, singer, songwriter, director and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress Raven-Symone, a previous Daytime Emmy nominee. The 'Raven's Home' actor was joined by guest presenter and Odd Squad star Millie Davis.She asked winners questions following their acceptance speech, ranging from where actors drew inspiration for their roles to differences in decision-making based on working with children instead of adults. Here is the complete list of winners.Hilda (Netflix)Paddington (Nickelodeon)PBS Kids Talk About (PBS)The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)Girls Voices Now (Here TV)Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)Sophie Grace, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)Jace Chapman, The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)Lupita Nyongo, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black voices (Netflix)Parker Simmons (as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns and Guard), Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network)Mark Hamill (as Vuli), Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)Paddington (Nickelodeon)Sesame Street (HBO)Baba YogaGo! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)Animaniacs (Hulu)Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)Dragon Rescue Riders (Netflix)Tom and Jerry (Boomerang)"Suffragette City," Animaniacs (Hulu)Mike Dutton (set designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)Kal Athannassov (art director), Baba YagaAnne Moth (3D animator), Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)Chris Sasaki (production designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)Karl Hadrika (storyboard artist), Animaniacs (Hulu)Zesung Kang (2D animator), Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)Animaniacs (Hulu)Hilda (Netflix)Stillwater (Apple TV+)Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)As per Variety, the first batch of the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards was handed out in 41 categories, on June 25. With the second batch completed, an additional award show focused on Lifestyle Programming, will be presented on Sunday. (ANI)