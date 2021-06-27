Daytime Emmys apologise for misidentifying Marguerite Ray during 'In Memoriam' segment

Both the stars, Ray and Redd, appeared on the show 'The Young and the Restless'. From 1980 to 1990, Ray played the role of Mamie Johnson on the CBS soap opera. Upon Ray's exit, Redd began playing the role.The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences came forward on Saturday to apologise for the mix-up.In a three-part tweet on the official Daytime Emmys Twitter account, an apology was offered along with an indication that the segment will be re-edited for future digital releases."During last night's #DaytimeEmmys telecast, the In Memoriam segment included an incorrect picture in our remembrance of the late Y&R actress Marguerite Ray," the tweet read.The message went on to say, "We deeply regret this error and intend to re-edit the sequence for subsequent digital releases once a replacement image can be appropriately licensed. We sincerely apologize to the Ray family -- as well as to Veronica Redd, whose image was inadvertently used instead. Each of these Daytime icons deserved better from our Academy."As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ray, whose credits included numerous TV appearances such as 'Sanford', 'Bewitched' and 'Dynasty', died on November 18, 2020, at the age of 89.She was born in New Orleans in 1931, graduating from Berkeley with a degree in Recreation and Theatre Arts before breaking into screen acting with roles in 'Bewitched', 'The Bill Cosby Show', 'Ironside', 'The Odd Couple' and other popular series. (ANI)