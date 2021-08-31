DC FanDome 2021 lineup will include 'The Batman', 'Black Adam,' 'Aquaman 2' and more

DC FanDome will be unveiling the range of films, TV shows, comics and games that are on the docket for this year's online convention. This upcoming event will be a follow-up to last year's newsmaking first instalment, which included the first trailer for The Batman and other major reveals."DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its-kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access," said Ann Sarnoff, chair and chief executive officer, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group.Sarnoff further added, "This year, we're taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favourite DC content."This year, Warner Bros. Pictures will tease six of its DC films, including a new trailer for 'The Batman', as well as looks at Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam', 'The Flash' and 'DC League of Super Pets' and behind-the-scenes looks at 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.Warner Bros. Television will offer looks at the new seasons of 'Batwoman', 'The Flash', 'Superman and Lois' and 'Sweet Tooth'. It will also pay tribute to Supergirl as it nears the conclusion of its six-season run, and will honour 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow', which will reach 100 episodes with the upcoming season. The forthcoming dramas 'Naomi' as well as 'Stargirl', will also get the spotlight.HBO Max will unveil a look at 'Peacemaker', the spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad' from filmmaker James Gunn and starring John Cena. As part of the virtual event's announcement, 'Peacemaker' also unveiled its first poster. HBO Max will also preview the limited series 'DMZ' as well as look as 'Titans' and 'Doom Patrol'.On the comic book front, DC publishing will bring a look at three Wonder Woman books. It includes the DC Black Label miniseries 'Wonder Woman Historia', 'Nubia and the Amazons' and the graphic novel 'Wonderful Women of the World'.The publisher will also tease the future of the 'Batman/Fortnite' comic crossover, 'Batman: Fear State', the new six-issue 'Black Manta' series and the return of the Milestone Universe.Warner Bros. Animation will be bringing the limited series 'Aquaman: King of Atlantis', will offer a look at season three of 'Harley Quinn', and will share an early peek at the animated 'Batman: Caped Crusader'. It will also preview 'Young Justice: Phantoms'.Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will show two films 'Injustice' and 'Catwoman: Hunted'. On the gaming front, Warner Bros. Games will tease 'Gotham Knights', developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, and 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League', developed by Rocksteady Studios.DC FanDome 2021 will stream at DCFanDome.com and will also be available to watch on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter in 12 languages, which include Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Spanish.There will also be a kid-friendly DC Kids FanDome for younger comic book fans happening at the same time over at DCKidsFanDome.com. (ANI)