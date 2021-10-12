DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual in latest comic

As per Variety, DC Comics made the announcement on Monday, which is also National Coming Out Day. Jon Kent, currently known as "the Superman of Earth," will come out in the November 9 issue of 'Superman: Son of Kal-El #5' when he starts a romantic relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura -- indicating the Kryptonian apple does not fall far from the tree.The decision to have the superhero currently carrying the mantle of the Man of Steel come out as bisexual is the most high-profile example yet of comic book publishers expanding the scope of LGBTQ representation within their pages.In August, DC published an issue in which Tim Drake -- aka Robin, Batman's loyal sidekick -- also came out as bisexual. Other major LGBTQ comic characters include DC's Batwoman, Harley Quinn and Alan Scott (aka the first Green Lantern), and Marvel's Iceman, America Chavez (aka Miss America) and Northstar -- one of the very first openly gay comic book characters when he came out in 1992.Tom Taylor wrote 'Superman: Son of Kal-El #5', and John Timms is the artist."I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," Taylor said in a statement."Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics," Taylor added.In the upcoming issue, Jon Kent's Superman will find comfort in Jay's arms after he's totally wrung out from trying to save the world. The story is unfolding, according to a press release, "in the main continuity of the DC Multiverse.""We couldn't be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms," said Jim Lee, DC's chief creative officer and publisher."We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously," added Lee.Classic comic franchises have been making efforts to be more LGBTQ-inclusive. The news comes a few months after a version of Marvel's Captain America made headlines by coming out as gay. (ANI)