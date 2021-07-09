DDMA orders Delhi's Gaffar, Naiwala markets shut for 48 hrs

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Cracking down on continuing violations of Covid appropriate behaviour, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday ordered a few more markets in the national capital to shut down.
The Covid management authority noticed gross violation of Covid norms in the Gaffar Market and Naiwala Market of the renowned Karol Bagh market and directed closure of these two markets for 48 hours.
"Notably, these two markets will remain shut from 10 p.m. on Friday till 10 p.m. on July 11," a Delhi government order said.
Last week, the DDMA had ordered south Delhi's popular Lajpat Nagar market to shut for not complying with Covid appropriate behaviour.
It had also ordered to shut several markets in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar for six days, but they were later allowed to reopen after two days.
--IANS
pd/vd