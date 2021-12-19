DDMA to meet on Monday to discuss Omicron variant

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a virtual meeting on Monday for a discussion and presentation in wake of Omicron cases in the capital.

The meeting will witness a presentation by the Health and Family Welfare Department, review the Covid19 situation and also the vaccination drive in Delhi, the notice by the DDMA calling for the meeting by the CEO, Disaster Management, Kuldeep Singh Gangar said on Sunday.