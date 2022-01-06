Dead and Company's John Mayer tests Covid-positive

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) After testing positive for Covid-19, John Mayer will not be performing as a frontman for Dead and Company at the Playing in the Sand festival, reports 'Variety'.

The event is opening on Friday, January 7, at the Cancun riviera in Mexico. An Instagram statement from the band, an offshoot of the rock icons Grateful Dead, began: "Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming Playing in the Sand event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10."