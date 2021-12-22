Dead woman given second dose of Covid vaccine in Bihar

Patna, Dec 22 (IANS) In a major goof-up, a woman, who died two months ago, has been sent the message of successful administration of second dose of corona vaccine. Her husband saw the message.

Lalo Devi's husband Ram Udgar Thakur said: "My wife died due to illness in village Kharmauli under Veerpur block on September 19. The Planning and Development Department of Bihar has also issued death certificate on the same date. Now, we have received Corona vaccination certificate from health department, two months after her death," Thakur said.