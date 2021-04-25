Deaths from Covid in Brazil close in on 390,000

According to the ministry, another 71,137 new cases were registered, bringing the country's caseload to 14,308,215, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Rio de Janerio, April 25 (IANS) Brazil registered 3,076 more Covid-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its death toll to 389,492, the country's Ministry of Health said.

Brazil is currently ranked second in the world in the number of deaths from Covid-19, surpassed only by the US, and third in the world in the number of cases, behind the US and India.

Since the beginning of this year, the South American country has been facing a new wave of the virus, and the health systems in several states are close to collapse.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected, with 2,827,833 cases and 92,548 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 723,580 cases and 42,857 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil currently has a mortality rate of 185 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and an incidence rate of 6,809 registered cases every 100,000 people.

As of Friday, Brazil had vaccinated 41,027,519 people against Covid-19.

