Debina Bonnerjee a diehard SRK fan, wishes to work with Ranveer Singh

"One of my favourite filmmakers that I always wanted to work with is Rituparno Ghosh. Such a talented storyteller Ritu da was. So, when he passed away, I was heartbroken like anything! From the time I became an actress, Rituparno Ghosh was at the top of the list of directors I wanted to work with. That wish will remain unfulfilled," she told IANS.

Debina added: "In Bollywood I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali because of the larger-than-life world that he creates. Also, I would like to work with Kaushik Ganguly. He is a National Award-winning filmmaker and I worked with him as a teenager in Kolkata, when I did not know what acting is all about."

Asked about her parameters to choose a script, Debina said: "I always look forward to a new challenge in my role. I became popular for playing a mythological character like Sita followed by a girl like Mayuri in 'Chidiya Ghar'.

"I again played a Goddess, but an antagonist Poulomi Maa in the show 'Santoshi Maa'. When I was doing 'Vish', the character had a supernatural element and I did that convincingly. But playing an urban character is becoming a comfort zone for me. So, I want to play something that would take me out of it, maybe a character from rural India? Yes, that would be challenging for me."

So, who is her favourite co-star? Debina replied, "I am a forever Shah Rukh Khan fan. From the new bunch of actors, I would say Ranveer Singh is such an interesting actor to collaborate with!"

(Arundhuti Banerjee can be contacted at arundhuti.b@ians.in)

--IANS

aru/vnc