Debina Bonnerjee celebrates lockdown birthday second year in a row

"Last year there was too much newness about the whole thing and I was celebrating it in lockdown for the first time. With all my friends on zoom call. I had assumed that this year there would be something different, but again there is a lockdown and a similar situation, so I am demotivated a lot. But then, I realise our happiness is within us and that cannot be faded by the lockdown outside. I motivated myself once again," says Debina.

Looking back at last year, the actress says lockdown was still a new phenomenon then. This year, she feels a little demotivated. However, she has brought herself to terms with it eventually.

"Happiness should not be curbed by what is happening outside. Every moment matters and every life matters. As long as we are there together, what's the big deal if we are unable to celebrate the birthday by partying or going on vacation," she adds.

The actress has a message for all those who are celebrating their birthdays amidst lockdown.

"Happiness lies within. So, we should not let external factors affect us. A little bit of beauty, a little bit of makeup always helps. Immediately, your mood will uplift. We are giving up our birthdays and celebrating at home. It doesn't matter, I can give up many such birthdays because I want a safer environment," she says.

The second wave of Covid seems more dangerous than the first one of 2020. People did take their safety lightly, feels the actress.

"I do feel people took their safety lighter and that's yet again the reason for the hike in Covid cases. We should take all the major precautions, avoid unnecessary travelling and ensure we keep ourselves sanitised," she signs off.

--IANS

ym/vnc