Debut solo album of 'Blackpink' singer Lisa out in stores

Seoul, Sep 10 (IANS) Blackpink's Lisa is the latest member of the K-pop girl group to make her solo debut with her single album 'Lalisa', which was released on Friday.

The singer took to Instagram and shared the announcement as she wrote, "Lisa first single album 'Lalisa' is out now."

After releasing multiple video teasers, the 24-year-old singer released the two-song project, featuring the title track 'Lalisa' and another song titled 'Money'. Teddy and Bekuh Boom wrote and composed 'Lalisa's' title track.