Debutant Mithun Manickam talks about being part of 'RaRa'

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Mithun Manickam is making his debut with actor Suriya's production 'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum' (RARA). He says that the opportunity was a big thing for him.

Talking about coming on board for the film, Mithun says: "Initially when he (Arisil) started writing the script I really liked it because I am from a rural village, born and bought up in a rural village and so I easily connected with this movie. I said the movie and the script is superb, and he revealed that he had called me for the role of Kunnimuthu. I was shocked. This was a big opportunity."

He adds: "I wanted to do the film but I was scared and thought I don't know how I am going to do this character because I have never even been able to stand for a photo even during marriages with friends. I am scared of taking photos, always have been scared of the camera. So I was very scared when I decided to do the movie."

The actor calls being part of this film a big opportunity.

"I would say this film is a miracle in my life. I started my career in the industry as an assistant director in 2009-10 and later in 2015 I directed a film. After that I joined 2D Entertainment and worked for promotion and marketing team. Then for 5 years I was working and I was writing scripts and I was learning various things about directing a good movie," he says.

The film is produced by Surya under his banner, 2D Entertainment, 'RARA' is all set to release on September 24, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

