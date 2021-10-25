Debutante Sharvari: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is my big-screen debut, have given it my all

Sharvari said, "I was honoured that YRF could see me as the new Babli in the film. 'Babli' is an iconic character in the history of Indian cinema, thanks to Rani ma'am's incredible work in the first film. I'm a big fan of her and hope that I have done justice to the role."

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Debutante Sharvari will be seen as the new 'Babli' in the comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. She says it is her big screen debut and has given it her all.

The new actress is being presented in an uber-glam avatar in the film in which she has been paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi who plays the new 'Bunty'.

Sharvari will imbibe all the characteristic traits of Babli -- highly intelligent, sassy, always up for a great challenge, and most importantly a supremely talented con-woman. The new Babli is tech-savvy, she is a product of the digital boom and thus, supremely skilled and equipped to pull off intricate cons.

"Since my character is based in today's times, I have tried to play it in my own way and I only hope that Rani ma'am and the audiences will love my effort. This is my big-screen debut and I have given it my all. I can't wait to see all the responses that my performance will evoke. I'm keeping my fingers crossed," she added.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is an out-and-out family entertainer that is set to release on November 19. The film has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

