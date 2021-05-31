Decline in Covid spread in J&K, 1,525 new cases recorded

Srinagar, May 31 (IANS) Continuing a steady decline in Covid spread, J&K on Monday reported 1,525 new cases and 37 deaths during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 525 cases and 20 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,000 cases and 17 deaths from the Kashmir division while 2,269 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
So far, 290,465 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 251,463 have recovered, while 3,907 have succumbed.
The total number of active cases is 35,095 out of which 13061 are from the Jammu division and 22,034 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd