'Decoupled': Surveen Chawla calls Madhavan a 'dream co-star'

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Surveen Chawla, who was recently seen in web show 'Decoupled', has called R. Madhavan "a dream co-star to work with" and that "it has been a pleasure" for her to work with him on the show.

Shedding light on the reason behind their impeccable on-screen chemistry and repartees, Surveen said, "I remember when we were doing the test shoot and the first scene of the show, it felt like Maddy (R. Madhavan) and I had known each other since forever. The moment I spoke to him on the first video call we had, I found him to be really chill and easy-breezy."