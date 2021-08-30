'Dedh Bigha Zameen's Khushali Kumar explores lanes of Jhansi on a cycle

Khushali shared her experience of exploring the historic city of Jhansi on a bicycle, "I've been travelling to get the vibe, saw the fort here and drove to Orchha. It's been a different experience for me to see so much of legacy here. Betwa river has such a spiritual feel with Ramraja temple on its shore. Loving it. Carried a cycle along to ride on the 'galliyas' (lanes) of Jhansi."

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Khushali Kumar is currently shooting for her debut film 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' opposite 'Scam 1992' fame actor Pratik Gandhi.

T-series Chairman Bhushan Kumar's sister Khushali reached the shoot a couple of days early so she can interact with the locals and get an understanding of their dialect and culture as a part of the prep for her role in 'Dedh Bigha Zameen'.

She shared "It's my first visit here and I am already so engrossed that I feel I belong here and specially thanks to my director and the whole production team to make me feel at ease here."

Khushali debuted with a music video 'Mainu Ishq Da' in 2015, she recently was paired against singer Jubin Nautiyal in the music video 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri'.

Khushali has been featured in several music videos and a short film 'Jeena Mushkil Hai Yaar'.

--IANS

